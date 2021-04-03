Assam police seizes fake Indian currency from Jorabat, 1 detained

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Fake Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 12.5 lakh were seized from a person in Jorabat as he was detained yesterday while carrying the notes from Nagaon to Guwahati, Assam Police said.



According to police acting on per secret information, one person Abdul Rezaque age 37 years of district Lakhimpur was detained at Jorabat on Friday and the fake currency notes were recovered from his possession.

The fake currency was being transported from Nagaon to Guwahati. (ANI)

