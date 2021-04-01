Assam polls: 10.51 per cent voter turnout till 9.30 am

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Assam recorded a voter turnout of 10.51 per cent till 9.30 am across 39 constituencies in 13 districts during the second phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The Diphu constituency in the state has witnessed the highest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 17.20 per cent till 9.20 am, while the Marigaon and Laharighat constituencies witnessed the lowest voting percentage with a voter turnout of just six per cent each.

The second phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Thursday and is currently underway.

Voting for the second and penultimate phase of Assam assembly elections was temporarily stopped at polling stations at Silchar and Nagaon due to EVM malfunctions.

In Silchar, the polling station number 146 at Nirtamoyee Balika Vidyalaya reported the malfunction, while the breakdown in Nagaon was reported at polling station number 26 at Nowgong Law College.



Over 73.44 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of the elections. Of them, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters.

The voting will be held on 8,998 polling stations and 556 of them are all-women polling stations.

A total of 310 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies and 90 companies of Assam state police have been deployed for the second phase of polling.

A total of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts are in the fray in this phase of voting.

Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

