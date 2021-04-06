Assam polls: 12.83 pc voter turnout recorded till 9:30 am

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Assam has registered a voter turnout of 12.83 per cent till 9:30 am on Tuesday in the third and final phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission.

Pollings in the tea-garden state of Assam began on Tuesday morning with security arrangements in place.

This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state, including the senior minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hemanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency.

There are a total of 12 female candidates and 325 male candidates in the fray, whose fates will be decided by 79,19,641 general electors in the third phase.

Long queues of voters were seen outside the polling booths across the 40 constituencies in the state.

"I arrived at 5:30 in the morning. This is the festival of democracy. We should turn out in large numbers. If we do not vote....we lose the right to criticise the government later. We must vote to let the democracy in our country prevail," said a voter, Ratna Singh, at a polling booth in Assam's Guwahati.

The Assembly elections for 126 seats are being held in three phases. The first phase took place on March 27, the second phase took place on April 1 and the final phase of the Assam polls is being held today.

The first phase witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent, while a voter turnout of nearly 74.76 per cent was recorded in the second phase. (ANI)