Assam polls: EC suspends armed escort officer after EVM found in BJP candidate's car

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Friday suspended an armed escort officer after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing an EVM being found in a BJP candidate's car in Patharkandi constituency following the second round of polling in Assam.

The EC has suspended the officer for leaving behind the stranded polling party and not ensuring their safe arrival at the destination.

"With the receipt of the Special general Observer in Assam, Armed Escort Officer Luhit Gohain, Sub-inspector of Police (Armed Officer) of 3rd Assam Police Battalion has been suspended," the Special General Observer appointed by the EC said in an official statement.

"There does not seem to be any grounds for the change of RO as this appears to be an isolated incident, due to negligence and foolishness of Presiding Officer. To ensure credibility, it is appropriate to order a repoll in PS No 149 Indira MV School of LAC 1, Ratabari," it said.



The EC had earlier suspended Presiding Officer and three other officials in the matter.

The poll body has decided to do a re-poll at number 149-Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as an added precaution.

According to sources, an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons after they attacked a car, allegedly belonging to a BJP candidate, carrying a polled electronic voting machine.

The second phase of Assembly polls was held in 39 constituencies across 13 districts of Assam on Thursday. A voter turnout of 74.76 per cent was recorded during the second phase.

Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

