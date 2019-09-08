Assam: Railway Heritage Museum attracts huge crowd of history lovers in Tinsukia

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Sep 8 (ANI): The Railway Heritage Park-cum-Museum in Assam's Tinsukia district has become one of the attractions for the people as it provides information about the rich heritage and history of India as well as Northeast Frontier Railway.

Museum manager said, "This museum has been designed to preserve and exhibits a diverse collection of railways. People from all across the state, especially school children visit the museum. We have maintained cleanliness and hygiene in and around the park-cum-museum."

"The museum acts as a vital source of information and helps to educate people, particularly children, about Assam, about the rich heritage and history of India as well as Northeast Frontier Railway," he added.

The museum also seeks to promote and preserve the rich heritage of Indian railways of Northeast Frontier Railway.

It comprises of centuries-old trains ranging from Britain-built original turntable manufactured in 1892, railway wheels used by the US army during the Second World War.

"This is the best place to gather information on centuries-old railways as there are many old things that are being displayed here. People from different parts of the country visit this site. It is a very well-maintained," a visitor present at the museum said.

Besides being historically rich, the heritage park consists of a toy -train which offers joy rides to visitors and a mini railway station which was set-up to showcase people the rich legacy of Northeast Frontier railways. There is also a children's park for visitors. (ANI)

