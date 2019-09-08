A visual of the museum in Assam. Photo/ANI
A visual of the museum in Assam. Photo/ANI

Assam: Railway Heritage Museum attracts huge crowd of history lovers in Tinsukia

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:50 IST

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Sep 8 (ANI): The Railway Heritage Park-cum-Museum in Assam's Tinsukia district has become one of the attractions for the people as it provides information about the rich heritage and history of India as well as Northeast Frontier Railway.
Museum manager said, "This museum has been designed to preserve and exhibits a diverse collection of railways. People from all across the state, especially school children visit the museum. We have maintained cleanliness and hygiene in and around the park-cum-museum."
"The museum acts as a vital source of information and helps to educate people, particularly children, about Assam, about the rich heritage and history of India as well as Northeast Frontier Railway," he added.
The museum also seeks to promote and preserve the rich heritage of Indian railways of Northeast Frontier Railway.
It comprises of centuries-old trains ranging from Britain-built original turntable manufactured in 1892, railway wheels used by the US army during the Second World War.
"This is the best place to gather information on centuries-old railways as there are many old things that are being displayed here. People from different parts of the country visit this site. It is a very well-maintained," a visitor present at the museum said.
Besides being historically rich, the heritage park consists of a toy -train which offers joy rides to visitors and a mini railway station which was set-up to showcase people the rich legacy of Northeast Frontier railways. There is also a children's park for visitors. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:10 IST

K'taka govt releases water from Almatti Dam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 8 (ANI): Karnataka government has released 2,20,000 cusecs of water from Almatti Dam on Sunday after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requested for the same.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:03 IST

PM Modi visits Jethmalani's residence to pay his last respect

New Delhi [India], Sep 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani's residence in Delhi to pay his last respect on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:57 IST

Jethmalani's demise marks the end of an era: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, saying his demise is the end of an era.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:51 IST

Telangana: K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao take oath as ministers in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Sircilla MLA and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K T Rama Rao, and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao took oath as ministers in state Cabinet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:47 IST

Did not rest even for a day in 100 days; work done is...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the BJP led Central government did not rest even for a day and did 'an incredible' work during hundred days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:37 IST

WB: Hand grenade found in Siliguri's Bidhan Market defused

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The bomb disposal squad of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday said to have defused a hand grenade, which was found in Bidhan Market here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:36 IST

Congratulations to the Modi govt on 100 days without...

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over various fronts as it completed 100 days in office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:23 IST

PM Modi lauds Khattar govt for making 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government for taking comprehensive measures for the education of girls in the state and thereby making 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme a success.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:12 IST

K'taka: BJP state president holds meeting with party office bearers

Hubli (Karnataka) [India] Sept 8 (ANI): BJP state president Nalin Kateel  on his maiden visit to Hubli held a meeting with other party leaders and office-bearers here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:10 IST

Manipur: Ukhrul's govt school teachers stick with students amid...

Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The willingness to take up challenges outside of their designated roles as educators have made the teachers of Ukhrul's government school a source of inspiration for the students and parents alike.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:51 IST

Telangana: Pregnant woman rescued on country boat in Mulugu district

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A pregnant woman was rescued by an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officer on Sunday, who sent a country boat to shift her to a government hospital for crossing an overflowing stream.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:48 IST

Centre goes silent after destroying economy: Priyanka

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the BJP government, saying that the government has gone silent after destroying the economy of the country.

Read More
iocl