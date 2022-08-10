Assam raises daily wage for tea workers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has raised the daily wage for tea garden workers by Rs 27, over and above other benefits they are entitled to.

Post the revision, tea workers in Assam's Barak valley will get Rs 210 per day and for that of Brahmaputra valley at Rs 232.

Assam accounts for around half of India's overall tea production. India as a whole contributes 23 percent to the global tea output.



This revised wage hike will be effective prospectively from August 1, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

"In a meeting with tea garden managements and workers' union, it was decided to increase their daily wage by Rs 27 over and above ration and other benefits," Sarma said.

Tea workers in Assam are sizeable in number and play a crucial role in 40-odd constituencies.

Besides wages, all workers will also get ration cards. Just ahead of State elections in 2021, the BJP government in Assam had hiked the wage rate by Rs 38. (ANI)

