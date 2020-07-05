Assam Raj Bhavan Campus declared containment zone after detection of COVID-19 positive case

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): In view of detection of COVID-19 positive patient at Raj Bhavan Campus in Guwahati, the area with following boundary description has been declared as a containment zone on Saturday.

Kamrup Metropolitan District Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu has issued an order declaring Raj Bhavan Campus as a containment zone. He has directed the Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle to seal the area immediately.

The boundary of the containment zone is said to be till Hotel Belle View in North, Bonkowar Nagar in South, Borthakur Clinic in East and MG Road in West, stated the notice.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Assam has reported 9,673 coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,310 active cases, 6,349 cured/discharged/migrated and 14 fatalities as of July 4. (ANI)