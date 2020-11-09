Assam records 152 new coronavirus infections

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): With 152 new infections reported, Assam's Covid-19 tally surged to 2,08,789 on Sunday, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The active coronavirus cases in Assam now stand at 6,512 where 943 people succumbed to the disease.



India crossed 85-lakh Covid-19 cases with 45,674 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With 49,082 new recoveries, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries are 78,68,968, while total positive cases stand at 85,07,754, including 5,12,665 active cases.

The country reported 559 deaths, taking the total toll to 1,26,121. (ANI)

