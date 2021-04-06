Assam records 53.23 pc polling till 1:30 pm, Chirang district witnesses highest voter turnout

Dispur (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): The third and final phase of the Assam Assembly elections in Assam recorded 53.23 per cent voter turnout till 1.30 pm on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.'

While Chirang district registered the highest voter turnout with 59.17 per cent polling, Kamrup Metro witnessed the lowest voter turnout with 46.47 polling.

Among the 40 constituencies in the third phase, the Jalukbari constituency saw a turnout of 51 per cent, while Palasbari and Hajo seats have witnessed 60.24 and 60.93 per cent polling respectively.

The Sidli constituency has recorded a voter turnout of 59.17 per cent so far.

Pollings in the tea-garden state of Assam began on Tuesday morning with security arrangements in place.

Earlier today, Assam Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote at a polling station in Guwahati's Amingaon.

This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state, including Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency.

There are a total of 12 female candidates and 325 male candidates in the fray, whose fates will be decided by 79,19,641 general electors in the third phase.

The Assembly elections for 126 seats are being held in three phases. The first phase took place on March 27, the second phase took place on April 1 and the final phase of the Assam polls is being held today.

The first phase witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent, while a voter turnout of nearly 74.76 per cent was recorded in the second phase. (ANI)