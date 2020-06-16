Assam reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, count rises to 4,319

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 16 (ANI): With 10 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, the total positive cases rises to 4,319 in the state, said the state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"10 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam today. Three from Dhemaji, 3 from Udalguri, 2 from Sonitpur, 1 from Nagaon, and 1 from Hojai," tweeted Sarma.

Out of the total cases, 2,205 patients have recovered while there are 2,103 active cases.

Eight patients have succumbed to the deadly virus while three patients have been migrated.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated.

With 380 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900. (ANI)

