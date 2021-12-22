Assam reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Dispur (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): A total of 114 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours in Assam.



According to the Assam government health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 935. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 6,19,700. The positivity rate is 0.37 per cent.

A total of 133 more recoveries were reported in the state. The cumulative recoveries recorded in the state so far are 6,11,268, said the health bulletin.

The total number of death in the state has reached 6,150. (ANI)

