Assam reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Dispur (Assam) [India], December 4 (ANI): Assam reported 143 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Friday evening.

Following this, the total number of cases of Coronavirus positive patients logged in the state rose to 6,17,306 with 1,133 active cases. Of the 29,668 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.48 per cent was observed.



As many as 196 patients were discharged who were infected with the virus thereby making the total count of discharged cases rise to 6,08,713. The recovery rate is at 98.61 per cent.

However, the total number of fatalities increased to 6,113 wherein a fatality rate of 0.99 per cent was observed.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 3,38,31,720 persons have been jabbed in the state till date. (ANI)

