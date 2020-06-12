Assam reports 145 new COVID-19 positive cases

Dispur (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): As many as 145 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Assam on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 3430, said State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The number of active cases stand at 1989, Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 2,86,579 COVID-19 positive cases.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 8,102. (ANI)

