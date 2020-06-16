Assam reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 4,309

Dispur (Assam) [India], June 16 (ANI): As many as 151 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Assam, taking the total cases in the state to 4,309, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The total number of cases in the State include 2,205 recovered, 2,093 active cases and eight deaths.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, including 1,53,106 active cases, 1,69,798 recovered and 9,520 deaths. (ANI)

