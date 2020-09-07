Assam reports 1,537 new COVID-19 cases

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 7 (ANI): Assam reported 1,537 COVID-19 cases (out of 23,336 tests) on Sunday, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,25,459 including 95,060 recoveries, 360 deaths and 30,036 active cases, added Sarma.

Meanwhile, with a record spike of 90,633, India became the second-most COVID-affected country in the world. With 1,065 more deaths on Sunday, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

