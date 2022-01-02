Assam reports 156 new COVID-19 cases

Dispur (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): Assam reported 156 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.79 per cent. A total of 19,712 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 6,21,071.

During the last 24 hours, 100 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 6,12,585.

No deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the disease stands at 6,165.

There are currently 974 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)