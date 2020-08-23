Assam reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): As many as 1,560 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 89,468, according to State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

65,596 patients have recovered while the cumulative death toll at 234.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,635.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The Health Ministry said that India's coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

