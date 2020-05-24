Assam reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 346

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Seventeen more COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Assam on Saturday taking the total cases in the state to 346, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added that there are 282 active cases in the state. Further 57 persons have recovered while four have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 1,25,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 51,784 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

There are 69,597 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,720 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

