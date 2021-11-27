Assam reports 175 new COVID-19 cases

Dispur (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): Assam recorded 175 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Friday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.54 per cent. A total of 32,344 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.



219 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,07,435.

6,086 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state, no deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,444 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded 6,16,312 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

