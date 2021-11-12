Assam reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Dispur (Assam) [India], November 12 (ANI): Assam reported 251 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the state now stand at 1,870.

As many as 294 recoveries have also been reported in Assam. 6,04,303 COVID-19 patients have been discharged to date. The cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 6,13,563.



The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 is 6,043.

With an aim to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, the Assam government is set to launch a new vaccination campaign from November 22 to 27 for those yet to get vaccinated.

"First dose vaccination is around 94-95 per cent (completed). We'll complete the first dose this month... and go from village to village to verify whether 100 per cent vaccination has been done," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"If we complete the first dose this month, we will complete the second dose in February," he added. (ANI)

