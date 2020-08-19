Assam reports 2,534 new coronavirus cases

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As many as 2,534 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam in last 24 hours, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The total number of cases in the state has now reached 82,201 including 56,734 recovered cases, 25,261 active cases and 203 deaths.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Assam is at 5.7 per cent, according to Sarma.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that India has reported 55,079 new coronavirus cases and 876 deaths.

The country's COVID-19 tally has now reached 27,02,743 cases and 51,797 deaths. (ANI)

