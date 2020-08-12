Assam reports 2,669 new COVID-19 cases

Dispur (Assam) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A total of 2,669 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 64,406, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The total count includes 20,662 active cases and 155 deaths.

"2,669 COVID-19 cases detected out of 52,062 tests in the last 24 hours in Assam. Total number of cases in the state is now at 64,406, including 43,586 discharged, 20,662 active cases, and 155 deaths," the Minister said.

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

