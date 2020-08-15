Assam reports 2,706 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Assam reported 2,706 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total number of cases in the state to 74,501, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number in the state include 49,383 recoveries, 24,940 active cases and 175 deaths, the minister added.

With 64,553 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has breached 24 lakh-mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Health Ministry has informed that after a record high of 8,48,728 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, India has touched a new milestone of COVID-19 tests in a single day so far.

With this, the cumulative tests count surged to 2,76,94,416 on Friday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The total coronavirus cases stand at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 patients were cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health.

In the last 24 hours, 1,007 patients have died and taking the death toll to 48,040 deaths due to the virus in the country. (ANI)

