Assam reports 295 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

Dispur (Assam) [India], October 8 (ANI): A total of 295 COVID-19 positive cases and eight deaths reported in Assam on Thursday, informed the state health department.

As per the health department, the cumulative COVID-19 cases are 6,04,218 which includes 2,797 active cases.



With 388 new recoveries in the state, the total figure of recoveries mounted to 5,94,163.

The positivity rate stood at 0.65 per cent. Assam recorded a recovery rate of 98.34 per cent and the fatality rate is 0.98 per cent. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 currently stands at 5,911.

In the last 24 hours, 45,454 COVID tests were conducted. A total of 2,38,71,646 tests have been conducted in the state since the onset of the pandemic last year. (ANI)

