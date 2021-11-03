Assam reports 296 new COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours

Dispur (Assam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Assam reported 296 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Tuesday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.70 per cent.



As per the bulletin, there are 2,281 active Covid cases in the state.

During the last 24 hours, 335 people recovered from the infection while seven people succumbed to the deadly virus. A total of 6,01,309 people have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate in the state to 98.42 per cent. 6,004 people have died due to the virus so far in the state. The fatality rate in the state is 0.98 per cent.

Assam has reported 6,10,941 cases of COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

