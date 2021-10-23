Assam reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Dispur (Assam) [India], October 23 (ANI): Assam reported a total of 315 fresh COVID-19 infections, 209 recoveries, and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's health department, the cumulative caseload has now reached 6,08,126 including 2,519 active cases.



The state has logged 5,98,296 recoveries so far. The death toll in the state is 5,964.

Assam today recorded a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent. The recovery rate is at 98.38 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 38,899 samples were tested to detect the infection. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, a total of 2,43,83,464 tests have been conducted in the state. (ANI)

