Assam reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

Dispur (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): Assam reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Wednesday.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state reached 5,035. As many as COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 0.98 per cent.



With 1,539 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the state mounted to 7,09,716

However, the new fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll in the state to 6,585.

As many as 2,81,13,312 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far including 32,126 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

