Assam reports 379 more COVID-19 cases

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2020 03:42 IST


Dispur (Assam) [India], November 4 (ANI): Three hundred and seventy-nine new COVID-19 cases and 473 recoveries were reported on Tuesday in Assam, according to the state health department.

With new cases, the tally for the state has reached 2,07,361, including 1,98,039 recoveries. A total of 934 people have succumbed to the virus here.
There are 8,385 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.
Earlier on Tuesday, India recorded over 38,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 82,67,623, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

