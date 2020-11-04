Assam reports 379 more COVID-19 cases

Dispur (Assam) [India], November 4 (ANI): Three hundred and seventy-nine new COVID-19 cases and 473 recoveries were reported on Tuesday in Assam, according to the state health department.



With new cases, the tally for the state has reached 2,07,361, including 1,98,039 recoveries. A total of 934 people have succumbed to the virus here.

There are 8,385 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

Earlier on Tuesday, India recorded over 38,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 82,67,623, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

