Assam reports 446 fresh COVID-19 infections, 16 deaths in last 24 hours

Dispur (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI): Assam reported 446 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Saturday.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state reached 10, 581. As many as 7,21,124 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 2.11 per cent.



With 1,791 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the state mounted to 7,02,647.

However, the new fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll in the state to 6,549.

As many as 2,80,00,868 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far including 21,152 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

