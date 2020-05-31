Assam reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 1272

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 31 (ANI): With 56 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam on Sunday, the tally of coronavirus cases reaches 1272 in the state, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Out of these 56 cases, 18 were reported in Lakhimpur, 12 from Barpeta, seven from Udalguri, five from Baksa, five from Dhubri, three from Kamrup, two from Dhemaji, two from Airport, one from Nalbari. However, the remaining one is yet to be ascertained, tweeted the Minister.

As of Sunday, there are 1102 active COVID-19 cases in the state as 163 patients recovered and four cases of death. (ANI)

