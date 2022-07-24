Assam reports 736 new COVID-19 cases

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Assam on Saturday evening reported as many as 736 fresh COVID-19 cases, the State Health Department informed.

This takes the active caseload in the state to 6,107 while the positivity rate stood at 10.77 per cent, according to the data published by the state National Health Mission (NHM) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, one person from the Sonitpur district succumbed to the infection on Saturday.

According to the data published by the state NHM, 136 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The new cases today were detected out of 6,833 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The new cases have been reported from Dibrugarh (89), Cachar (49), Lakhimpur (46), Kamrup Metro (45) and Baksa (43).



The overall COVID-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,34,748 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,20,628. The recovery rate stood at 98.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday with 21,411 fresh cases, while the number of active cases increased to 1,50,100, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,997 as 67 more people succumbed to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am on Saturday stated.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 618 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 4.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,92,379, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it said.

So far, 201.68 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry. (ANI)

