Assam reports fresh 308 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Dispur (Assam) [India], October 21 (ANI): Assam reported a total of 308 fresh COVID-19 infections, 282 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's health department, the cumulative caseload has now reached 6,07,427 including 2,263 active cases.



The state has logged 5,97,859 recoveries so far. The death toll in the state is 5,958.

Assam today recorded a positivity rate of 0.78 per cent. The recovery rate is at 98.42 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 39,654 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the population. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, a total of 2,42,82,029 tests have been conducted in the state. (ANI)

