Assam: Residents of Dababil village await help from administration

Chirang (Assam)[India] Aug 3 (ANI): As the floods have ravished the north-eastern state, residents of Dababil village of Chirang district here still await help from the administration.

Agricultural fields of many have been destroyed and the floodwaters have entered their houses, bringing the lives of people to a standstill.

"The whole village has been completely devastated by the floods. Now almost 75 families have been lodged in a community hall and there is no extra room in the building. So, men are forced to sleep outside fighting all the unfavourable weather conditions as women and children sleep inside the hall," a villager told ANI.

The villagers also alleged that they have been provided with ration twice since they were lodged in the rescue camps.

"It's been more than 16 days since we are staying in the camp and we have received food from the administration only twice. There are other NGOs and other teams involved in helping the flood victims. We have been receiving food and other materials from them. Though there are so many children in the camp, the government didn't provide any help till now," a villager alleged.

Echoing the opinion of villagers, another resident said, "There is no possible way for us to return to our village as it is completely devastated in the floods. The water has entered our houses and we are unable to distinguish between the river and our fields."

"A government official had come and ensured that they will provide ration and other required items. Our only hope is that the administration would look into our issues and take necessary action for the rehabilitation," he added.

Even today, hundreds of villages in several districts are submerged due to the floods that have hit the whole North-eastern state. (ANI)

