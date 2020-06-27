Assam: Restricted movement of people in containment zones allowed for limited period on Saturday, Sunday

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Assam Chief Secretary on Friday said that restricted movement of people in containment zones of the state will be allowed for a limited period on Saturday and Sunday for the purchase of essential items.

"Deputy Commissioner Kamrup Metropolitan is hereby authorised to allow restricted movement of persons of containment zones for a limited period on Saturday (June 27) and Sunday (June 28) as deemed fit for facilitating the purchase of essential items," an order read.

The order said that no crowding must be allowed to occur and protocols pertaining to COVID-19 outbreak must be followed.

"While allowing such movement, it shall be ensured that no crowding of any marketplace is allowed to occur and all protocols for COVID-19 issued by the health department are maintained without fail," it added.

As many as 273 COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,919.

The total cases include 4,247 discharged patients, 2,660 active cases and nine deaths, informed state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

