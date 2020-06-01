Assam retains restrictions on pillion riding

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): Assam government on Monday said the restrictions on pillion riding would continue while announced relaxations on hotels, restaurants, and malls.

"Pillion riding on two-wheelers is not allowed except for women and children below twelve years of age," as per the news guidelines issued by Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Assam's Chief Secretary.

Moreover, the cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed.



Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will not be allowed in the State.



As per the new directives, schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres and other similar places of gatherings will remain closed until further orders.



"No activity whatsoever shall be permitted in the containment zones," it said.

Night curfew movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the State, except for essential activities.

The local authorities have been asked to issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction under appropriate provisions of the law such as under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and ensure strict compliance.



Persons above 65 years of age and with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

Relaxations In State

Religious places/places of worship for the public from June 8 subject to a gathering of the maximum of 20 people per hour.

However, if any religious place has only a small area, the management committee of such religious institution shall downsize the number of attendees accordingly.

"All religious institutions shall issue disposable paper tokens to regulate a number of visitors per hour and ensure safe disposal of tokens before entering the religious places," the order reads.



Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services to be allowed from June 8, maintaining social distancing with 50 per cent of total capacity at a time.



Shopping malls will be thrown open for public abiding all precautionary measures to fight COVID-19 from June 8.



While the State has opened public parks for yoga, morning walk and jogging without sitting arrangements, it has also given its nod for film and video shooting for both government and private in open spaces and studios from June 1.



Further, barbershops and parlours for hair trimming purposes only from June 1. They have been asked to follow the strict use of masks and gloves with very frequent sanitisation.



These guidelines shall be enforced by District Magistrates (DMs) through fines and penal action as prescribed in Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, said the Chief Secretary.(ANI)

