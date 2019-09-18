Assam: Rhino nails seized, 5 arrested in Biswanath

Biswanath (Assam) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Assam police and forest officials on Wednesday said that rhino nails were seized from five men who were arrested from the outskirts of Biswanath.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Minister of Excise, Sailendra Pandey said, "Five men were arrested on the outskirts of Biswanath town with rhino nails on September 17. This arrest is in the connection to the case of the rhino who was killed this year at Lokhora Chapori in the first week of April."

"Related to the same case, six accused have already been arrested. Today, the rest five were also apprehended," Pandey added. (ANI)

