Assam Rifles apprehend 2 NSCN (IM) cadres in Mokokchung district

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 16 (ANI): Assam Rifles apprehended two cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) IM cadres in Mokokchung District, officials informed on Saturday.

"Assam Rifles apprehended two active NSCN (IM) cadres from general area New Camp, Mokokchung District, Nagaland on April 14 2023," the press release said.

"Based on confirmed input regarding the movement of active cadres of NSCN (IM) astride Mokokchung - Mariani Road, threatening local civilians were carrying out extortion activities, an operation was launched and Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established to apprehend these cadres," it added.



A team of Assam Rifles apprehended the two cadres of NCSN (IM) named Self Styled Sergeant Major Imkongtiba and Self-Styled Sergeant Major Phamching along with two weapons and live ammunition were apprehended, officials informed.

"The team intercepted a Maruti Alto Vehicle registration number AS 01 X 6465 and on being challenged the occupants fled towards the ungraveled track and entered into a wooden temporary hut. The location was surrounded and a thorough search of the wooden house was done, two cadres of NCSN (IM) namely Self Styled Sergeant Major Imkongtiba and Self Styled Sergeant Major Phamching alongwith two weapons and live ammunition were apprehended," it mentioned.

Officials further mentioned that the two cadres and the belongings recovered from them have been handed over to the district police state and further investigation is underway.

"The apprehended NSCN (IM) cadres alongwith recovered war-like stores have been handed over to Mokokchung Police Station-I, Mokokchung District for further investigations," it said. (ANI)

