Assam Rifles apprehend 3 with arms and ammunitions

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles have seized arms and ammunitions and apprehended arms-dealer">arms dealers during a joint operation with state police in Aizawl, Assam Rifles said on Thursday.

Based on the specific information the joint operation was carried out on March 31.



"The operation was based on confirmed intelligence inputs about the war-like stores," it said.

According to Assam Rifles, the team recovered one Armscor AK22 rifle, one point 22 mm colt pistol, 108 rounds of 22 mm ammunition, one round of 7.62 mm ammunition two rounds of 32 mm ammunition, five empty cartridges of 22 mm and two shotgun shells during the operation.

All the three apprehended arms-dealer">arms dealers were later handed over to the Aizawl Police Station. (ANI)

