Assam Rifles apprehends PLA terrorist in Manipur

Dispur (Assam) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Assam Rifles apprehended a suspected People's Liberation Army (PLA) terrorist in Manipur, said The Assam Rifles on Thursday.



The Assam Rifles tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "Assam Rifles apprehends a PLA terrorist in Manipur. Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 11 Jan, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, apprehended a terrorist of PLA from Andro Khuman Nungyungbi Leikai, Imphal East, Manipur."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

