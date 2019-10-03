Assam Rifles apprehends smuggler with 47 gold biscuits worth Rs 2.95 crore

Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Tuesday apprehended an alleged gold smuggler and recovered 47 gold biscuits worth over Rs 2 crores.

"Assam Rifles apprehended one gold smuggler & recovered 47 Gold biscuits weighing 7.771 kgs valued at Rs 2.95 crores from Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district on 01 Oct. This action has dealt a major blow & imposed caution on the smugglers in the region," Indian Army's Eastern Command said in a tweet.

Officials said Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended the gold smuggler at Khudengthabi Check-Post in Tengnoupal District.

On Tuesday morning, based on specific intelligence, a silver colour van was driven by Jamthoung Touthang, resident of Moreh was stopped at Khudengthabi Check-Post.

After a thorough search of the vehicle, 47 Gold Biscuits weighing 7.771 Kgs, worth approximately Rs 2.95 crores were recovered from his possession. These biscuits were hidden well concealed in the ceiling of the vehicle.

The apprehended along with the recovered Gold Biscuits have been handed over to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Imphal for further investigation. (ANI)

