Assam Rifles apprehends two with contraband worth Rs 39 lakhs in Mizoram

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended two smugglers and recovered contraband items worth Rs 39 lakhs in Farkawn village in Champhai district of Mizoram, Assam Rifles said on Monday.

In another operation, Assam Rifles apprehended a cadre of Kamtapura Liberation Organisation (KLO) in the general area Chop Village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh





Earlier on July 5, Assam Rifles seized arms and other war-like stores from Manipur's Kamjong village along the Indo-Myanmar Border. (ANI)

