Assam Rifles, Army rescue stranded people in Dimapur

Dimapur (Assam) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The troops of Assam Rifles and the Army evacuated a large number of people from their houses due to rising waters of Diphu river in Nagaland's Dimapur area.

With rains lashing Dimapur for three consecutive days and nights, the residents of Domokhia village found their houses submerged in knee-deep waters. The rains still continue to lash the higher reaches of the state.

On Diwali, the civil administration requisitioned the services of the Army and Assam Rifles to rescue the stranded villagers.

The combined team of Assam Rifles, Army and Civil administration reached the spot by afternoon and by evening all locals were evacuated safely to the relief camp established at the government school in the village on Sunday.

The locals were provided food by the troops of Assam Rifles and the relief camp was provided lighting arrangements and drinking water facilities too. (ANI)

