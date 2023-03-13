Assam Rifles busts PLA's extortion racket in Imphal, arrest three cadres

Imphal (Manipur), March 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Monday busted the People's Liberation Army (PLA)'s extortion racket in Imphal and arrested three of its cadres, an official said.

"Keithelmanbi Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) busted PLA extortion racket by apprehending three PLA cadres with considerable amount of war like stores," an official statement said.

The official further said that one 9mm Pistol, 2 magazines and 30 rounds of ammunition, 2 Chinese hand grenades and one detonator were recovered from their possession.

"This war like stores was used to target people and extort money," it added.

It further said that these cadres were extorting money from the local populace of Canchipur and surrounding areas on behalf of the proscribed group.



"This operation delivered a blow to the proscribed outfit hindering it's funding day to day sustenance,' the official said.

Earlier, troops of Assam Rifles apprehended three cadres including one cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and two cadres of the Chinese Army in two separate operations in Manipur's Kakching and Tengnoupal districts, according to official statement.

While the Sajik Tampak battalion in operation apprehended an active cadre of UNLF from Serou, Kakching district on Sunday, the Tengnoupal battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended two active insurgent People's Liberation Army (PLA) cadres in the Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

In a press statement, the Assam Rifles confirmed today that both operations were conducted under the aegis of HQ Inspectorate General Assam Rifle (IGAR) (South).Based on specific input received from its own intelligence team, the troops launched a joint operation with a team of police commandos which led to the apprehension of the active cadre.The apprehended cadre was handed over to Sugnu Police for further investigation, said the officials of Assam Rifles.

Based on specific input regarding the movement of the suspected insurgent cadres, troops of Assam Rifles activated a Quick Reaction Team (QTR) at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi.The Operation led to the apprehension of two insurgent cadres who were found travelling in a local taxi.The insurgent cadres identified themselves as members of the PLA and have been handed over to Moreh Police Station for further investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, the 42nd Assam Rifles and a team of Champhai Police recovered 119 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 59 lakh from a vehicle while conducting random checking in a joint operation.While conducting random checking at the outskirt of Mualkawi village (Zokhawthar road) in the Champhai district of Mizoram, the Joint team recovered 119 grams (9 soap cases) of heroin, valued at over Rs 59 lakh in the international market from a vehicle.

The contraband drugs were recovered from the possession of a person named Vanlalchama (36-year-old) of Khamrang village, Kolasib district, the driver of the vehicle plying from Zokhawthar to Champhai.According to Champai Police, a case FIR u/s 21(b)/25 ND&PS Act was registered against the accused person for further investigation. (ANI)

