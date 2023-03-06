Assam Rifles, Customs recover 103 bags of areca nuts worth Rs 58 lakh

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 6 (ANI): Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 103 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs. 57.68 lakhs in general area Hmunhmeltha, Champhai, said officials on Monday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 57.68 lakh. The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.



The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have successfully launched such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Earlier in the day, Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended an active Prepak Pro insurgent in Hiyanglam, Kakching District, Manipur.

Based on the specific input about the presence of a Prepak Procadre involved in illicit activities like extortion, the troops of Assam Rifles undertook a joint operation with the customs department which led to the apprehension of an active Prepak Pro Cadre at Hiyanglam, Kakching District, added the press release.

The arrested individual has been handed over to Hiyanglam Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action, as per the statement. (ANI)

