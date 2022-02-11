Assam Rifles foils cross border smuggling in Manipur, seizes illegal goods worth Rs 16.9 lakh

Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], February 11 (ANI): Assam Rifles foiled a cross border smuggling in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Friday, and seized illegal goods worth Rs 16.9 lakh.



The official statement of Assam Rifles read: "During a border domination patrol, troops of Assam Rifles uncovered a large number of packages concealed in thick foliage in the forest near Kwatha village. On thorough search of the packages, illegal goods including foreign cigarettes, cosmetic items and betel nuts were recovered. The smuggled items are assessed to be worth Rs 16.9 lakh."

The recovered items have been handed over to Custom Preventive Force, they said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

