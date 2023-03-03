Assam Rifles foils cross-border smuggling of gold biscuits in Tengnoupal

Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], March 3 (ANI): Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) foiled cross-border smuggling of gold biscuits at PVCP, Khudengthabi on Thursday, the officials said.

During routine checking at PVCP, Khudengthabi, the troops of Assam Rifles recovered 10 gold biscuits from an Eeco van.

The gold biscuits were well-concealed in the vehicle's central arm rest.

The individual was travelling from Moreh to Imphal.

The recovered gold biscuits weighed approximately 1,660 grams and were assessed to be worth Rs 93.19 lakh.



The seized gold biscuits, along with the apprehended individual, were handed over to Customs Department, Moreh for further investigation.

In a similar incident, the Border Security Force arrested a smuggler and seized 14 gold biscuits worth over Rs 93 lakh from his possession along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The incident took place at 0950 hours of February 26 in the area of BSF's Border Out Post Charbhadra Base under Sector Berhampur, the BSF said in a statement.

"An Indian smuggler was caught red-handed with 14 gold biscuits by BSF troops under South Bengal Frontier from their area of responsibility in the Indo-Bangladesh International Border, foiling the plans of smugglers. The seized gold biscuits were cut into 28 pieces by the smuggler, the total weight of which is 1.632 kgs and the estimated value of seized gold is Rs 93,76,464," said the official statement.

The apprehended smuggler was identified as Kabirul Mandal (24), district Murshidabad, it said. (ANI)

