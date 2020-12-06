Representative Image
Representative Image

Assam Rifles foils smuggling, seizes contraband, foreign origin bikes

ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2020 00:53 IST


Moreh (Manipur) [India], December 6 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles foiled a smuggling attempt from Myanmar on Saturday. The troops intercepted a column of smugglers moving on four motorcycles and crossing the Indo Myanmar border.
On seeing the troops, the smugglers fled into Myanmar taking advantage of darkness and thick jungle leaving the contraband and the bikes behind, according to an official release.

The contraband recovered is assessed to be valued at Rs 8.19 lakhs comprising of seven cartons of high-value medicines other essential items.

The contraband items and the four foreign motorcycles were handed over to Customs, Moreh for further legal action. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl