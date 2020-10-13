Assam Rifles intercepts huge contraband consignment in Manipur's Moreh

Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], October 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles seized a large consignment of contraband items in Moreh on Tuesday, which was being smuggled across the border from Myanmar.

"At 2.30 am on October 13, while carrying out the operation in the border village of Haolenphai, the troops noticed the movement of an individual trying to cross the border from the Myanmar side," Assam Rifles said in a release.

The security forces managed to get hold of the perpetrator after a brief chase.



"On thorough frisking the individual and checking his belongings, 1.3 lakhs WIY tablets in 13 large packets worth Rs 6.5 crores were recovered from the individual," the release further stated.

On further questioning, the individual revealed that the illegal consignment of contraband was collected by him from a Burmese National from the porous Indo - Myanmar border area.

The individual was identified as 24 years old Mangneo Vaiphai, who is a resident of Tengnopal Bazar, Tengnoupal district.

After necessary medical examination, the apprehended individual along with the recovered contraband was handed over to Police Station, Moreh for further legal action. (ANI)

