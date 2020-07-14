Assam Rifles nabs top ULFA(I) cadre

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Assam Police, apprehended an active cadre of ULFA(I) from Tinsukia district on Sunday, an official said on Monday.

The operation was launched in the area after specific information was received regarding the presence of a ULFA(I) insurgent.

The insurgent has been identified as a SS Colonel of ULFA(I). He was suspected to be the Assistant Secretary of the group, police said.

He has been handed over to Tinsukia Police for further investigation. (ANI)

