Assam Rifles, Nagaland Police recover illegal liquor worth over Rs 80,000 from Wokha

Wokha (Nagaland) [India], October 11 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), worth around Rs 84,300 from Wokha on October 9.



They also seized five live rounds of point 32 mm Pistol, one Chinese grenade, and a fake rubber stamp of Chief Medical Officer from the General area Tsumang Colony.

On Friday, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police had unearthed a large cache of weapons and ammunition from the Nambol Khathong area of Bishenpur. (ANI)

